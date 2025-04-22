Morocco is planning to build a new civilian airport in the North-western Atlantic port of Casablanca as part of a massive national logistics expansion programme, the Arab country’s Transport Minister has said.

Abdul Samad Qayuh said the new airport would cost nearly 28 billion Moroccan dirhams ($3 billion) and would be linked by a new road network and high-speed trains which are being developed for the 2030 World Cup games.

Qayuh, quoted by Sabah Akadir and other local publications, said the project is also intended to cope with planned expansion of the national airlines.

“The plans include new long-distance destinations and doubling the airline’s fleet to more than 100 aircraft at the end of this decade,” he said.

He also said the plan includes expansion of the airports in Rabat and other cities to brace for the 2030 games.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

