Dar Global, a subsidiary of Saudi-listed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, has awarded the main works contract for The Great Escape (TGE) apartments and phase 1 villas in AIDA, a mixed-use gated community in Muscat, to Al Adrak Trading & Contracting.



Construction will commence immediately, with handover targeted in fourth quarter 2026, the London-listed company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract value wasn't disclosed. The TGE apartments and the villas are the centrepiece of Phase 1.

The AIDA master plan is being developed in collaboration with Omran Group.



In June 2024, Dar Global awarded two contracts worth 23.4 million Omani rials ($61 million) for the first phase of the AIDA project.

