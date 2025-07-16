KUWAIT CITY - In a key step toward urban development, the Municipal Council, headed by Abdullah Al-Mahri, approved new investment housing requirements as part of revised building regulations during its main session held on Monday.

The Council affirmed that the existing building regulations are undergoing a comprehensive review and amendment process to align with the state's current development goals and future urban aspirations.

Among the approved changes is Table No. (2), outlining updated requirements and specifications for investment housing projects both inside and outside Kuwait City. The aim is to enhance economic returns and diversify building uses within this sector.

The new regulations include several major updates:

Compensation for commercial stores will be increased by sixfold, offering greater incentives for investment.

Building percentages for residential care properties will rise by 50 percent, improving housing capacity and efficiency.

Basements and additional floors may now be utilized to better serve residents, including provisions for people with disabilities.

The Council also decided to prohibit the merging of commercial activities within a single building, while expanding permitted investment uses to include societies, libraries, and playgrounds. Furthermore, a new classification — studio apartments — was added under investment housing.

Additionally, the Council approved an increase in commercial activities allowed on the first and second floors of investment housing buildings — from 16 to 22 activities — broadening the scope of mixed-use development.

In related decisions, the Council approved a request by the Public Authority for Youth to designate a location for the Kuwait Technical Complex for Entrepreneurship in the Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber area and amend components of the project accordingly.

Other approvals included:

A special proposal regarding investment housing parking lots.

The allocation of an emergency lane on main roads to establish a dedicated emergency corridor.

A donation by Kuwait International Bank to beautify and develop the Abdul Razzak Gate, contributing to urban aesthetics and public space enhancement.

These measures reflect Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to modernizing infrastructure and advancing urban planning to meet both economic and social development objectives.

