Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting Company has announced that it has secured new contracts in UAE and Oman worth a total KD73.3 million ($240 million) which will be completed within a two-year period.

In the UAE, the company snapped up the construction and upgradation contract for Emirates Road - all the way from Al Bade’a Intersection to E55 Intersection.

The KD57 million contract was awarded by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, said CGC in a statement.

In Oman, the company secured the construction contract for the coastal road at Duqm Coastal & Central Business District (CBD) Roads at Duqm.

The KD16.3 million project was awarded by Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

Earlier this year, the Combined Group Contracting said that it had been awarded contracts worth AED1.01 billion ($275.8 million) in UAE.

