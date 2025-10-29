Kuwait has awarded a contract to a Greek company for the expansion of a key pier at its Shuaiba port in southern Kuwait.

The central agency for public tenders awarded the deal to Archirodon construction company, the official gazette reported.

It said the project cost is around 160 million Kuwaiti dinars ($528 million) and that Archirodon had submitted the second lowest bid for the project.

“The award of the contract to the second lowest bidder came after the company with the lowest bid was excluded as its bid did not meet the technical terms and specifications,” the report said without naming the lowest bidder.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

