KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced the start of asphalt paving on the main roads of the South Saad Al-Abdullah Residential City project.

In an official statement, PAHW explained that this phase follows the completion of soil leveling and the preparation of road and service networks to connect the project areas with an integrated road system to facilitate movement and support final preparations for delivering housing plots to citizens.

PAHW confirmed that the work is being carried out according to the highest technical and engineering standards, and under the supervision of specialized teams to ensure quality and sustainability.

The authority also affirmed the contractor’s commitment to deadlines and the acceleration of the project’s implementation. PAHW engineers supervising the project inspected the progress, commending the advanced pace and high-quality execution.

Director of the Second Region Projects Department Hussain Al-Kandari reported that the actual completion rate reached 46.36 percent by September 2025, surpassing the contractual target of 24.65 percent by 21.71 percent.

He stressed that the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project stands as one of Kuwait’s important strategic housing initiatives, reflecting the state’s vision to develop modern cities that fulfill Kuwaiti families’ needs and aspirations within an integrated urban environment.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

