KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Finance has begun implementing plans to reclaim and repurpose 22 expropriated properties currently occupied by public benefit associations, in line with government efforts to utilize state-owned land for public development projects.

Working in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Finance Ministry has set a deadline of September 30 to complete the eviction process. The affected properties will then be demolished, and the land will be handed over to the Kuwait Municipality for the implementation of approved development plans.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the Ministry of Finance has requested the Ministry of Education to allocate unused buildings under its authority to temporarily house the displaced public benefit associations. These relocations will be carried out under temporary use permits to ensure continuity of services during the handover period.

The Ministry clarified that this move follows the Cabinet’s earlier approval to grant public benefit associations a one-year grace period for vacating expropriated properties, ending this September 30. Once the deadline passes, eviction, demolition, and site transfer procedures will proceed under regulations issued by the Ministry.

The 22 properties in question, some over 40 years old, had been acquired through compensation paid to their former owners. However, demolition and redevelopment had been delayed as many of these properties were still being used by associations under temporary licenses, with nominal rents not exceeding KD 50 per month.

Authorities are now expediting the process to reclaim these strategic assets and advance national development goals.

