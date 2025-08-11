Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded Meridian Engineering Consultancy the design and supervision contract for the Khor Grama development project, located 22 kilometres east of Sur in Ash Sharqiyah South.

According to the Oman Tender Board, Meridian submitted the lowest bid at 275,830.8 Omani rials.

The consultant will study and design a marina which can accommodate around 75 luxury yachts and 20 excursion boats, a fishermen bay, breakwaters (if required), water entertainment sports area, emergency and security facilities, new road and maintenance plans for existing roads, shaded car parking. Scope of works also include dredging a channel and marina basin, levelling of a 300,000 square metres of land, landscaping, external Infrastructure works and services and fuel pump facilities.

Additionally, the consultant must prepare construction tenders, provide technical support, and supervision services.

Khor Grama is the largest lagoon in northern Oman and has the potential to become a marine tourism hotspot. The project was designed by Giò Forma studio in collaboration with F&M Middle East.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

