Oman’s Ministry of Transport Communications and Information Technology is expected to open bids for an international tender seeking design and supervision services to develop the Khor Grama project, located in the Wilayat of Sur in Ash Sharqiyah South, next month.

Tender documents can be purchased by 8 August 2024. The pre-bid clarification deadline is 15 August 2024. The cut-off date for submission of bids and opening of technical bids is scheduled on 1 September 2024 while the priced (commercial) bids will be opened on 22 September 2024.

The selected consultant/s must design, prepare and study the following items (but not limited to):

a) A marina which can accommodate around 75 luxury yachts, and 20 excursion boats

b) Fishermen bay

c) Breakwaters (if required)

d) Water entertainment sports area

e) Dredging a channel and marina basin

f) Emergency and security facilities

g) New road and maintenance plans for existing roads

h) Shaded car parking

i) Levelling of a 300,000 square metres of land

j) Landscaping

k) External Infrastructure works and services

l) Fuel pump facilities

Additionally, the consultant must prepare construction tenders, provide technical support, and supervision services.

As of Tuesday, 6 August, a total of 20 consultancy firms had purchased the tender documents. They included:

1 Design Group Engineering Consultants

2 Tusker Engineering Consultancy

3 Ibn Bahla Engineering Consultants

4 Modon Engineering

5 CID (Gulf)

6 Meridian Engineering Consultancy

7 F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy

8 Artelia Muscat Engineering Consultancy

9 Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy

10 Atlas International Engineering Consultants

11 Dar Al Handasah

12 Meinhardt Singapore

13 Bernard Gruppe ZT

14 Renardet and Partners Consulting Engineers

15 Consulting Engineers AAW Partners

16 Rock International Engineers and Consultants

17 Muscat Design Centre and Partners

18 Haskoning International Engineering Consultancy

19 ISAG Consulting Engineers

20 Khatib Alami and Partners

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

