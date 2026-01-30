Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Medical Education Campus in Muscat in the first quarter, according to a source.

The consultancy tender was released on 24 August 2025, with bid submission deadline of 2 October 2025.

“The contract award is expected in early first quarter of this year,” the source said, adding that it is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

A total of 18 firms submitted bids, including Maonah Engineering Consultancy, Khatib and Alami and Partners Consulting Architects & Engineers, NAS Engineering Consultancy, Arab Engineering, Arabtech Jardaneh International, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Al Abraj Consulting Engineer and Architects, Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy, Zain Engineering Consultancy, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Tusker Engineering Consultancy, F&M Middle East Engineering Consultancy, Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Abdulla Mukadam and Partners, National Engineering Office, Alsarh Consulting Engineers, Gulf Consulting Engineers, Binaa Consultancy and Ibrahim Jaidah Architects Engineers.

The source said the overall project value at $100 million, according to his own estimates.

