NYSE-listed engineering consultancy AECOM announced on Monday that it has been appointed by Shomoul Holding Company as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and engineer for Phase II of The Avenues - Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The award follows AECOM's successful delivery of Phase I, the firm said in a press statement without disclosing the contract value.

Valued at over $4 billion, the mixed-use development in North Riyadh City spans 1,870,000 square metres (sqm) of built-up area and 370,000 sqm of leasable area.

The project includes a luxury shopping mall and five towers featuring mixed-use functionalities such as hospitality, commercial and residential spaces.

The Avenues - Riyadh is scheduled to open in early 2026, the statement noted..

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

