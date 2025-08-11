The African Development Bank (AfDB) announced on Monday that it will act as initial mandated lead arranger, global coordinator, and bookrunner to mobilise up to $8 billion in debt financing for the planned Bishoftu International Airport in Ethiopia.

The $10 billion project will become Ethiopian Airlines’ new global hub and the largest airport on the continent.

AfDB has earmarked up to $500 million, subject to board approval, to anchor the funding package.

Located in Abusera, about 40 km south of Addis Ababa, the airport will have an initial capacity of 60 million passengers annually, with expansion planned to reach 110 million.

Construction of the first phase is scheduled to start in late 2025.

Once operational, Bishoftu will handle international, regional, and cargo traffic, while the existing Bole International Airport will focus on domestic operations.

At 15.8 million, Ethiopian Airlines was the top African airline in 2024 in terms of number of scheduled passengers carried, according to African Airlines Association's latest Annual Report.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.