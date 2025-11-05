PHOTO
The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has arranged a 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($21 million) long-term syndicated facility for Mashareq Real Estate Investment, a subsidiary of Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRE Group), to finance the first phase of the ‘Zag East’ project — a commercial and administrative development located on South Teseen Street in New Cairo within the Ivoire East complex.
NBE said in a statement that it contributed EGP 350 million, while mobilising EGP 300 million each from the Industrial Development Bank (IDB) and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).
The eight-year facility includes a 30-month availability period and a 36-month grace period.
NBE acted as Facility Agent, Security Agent, Documentation Bank, Accounts Bank, and Mandated Lead Arranger, while IDB acted as Debt Service Account Bank.
Sarie-Eldin & Partners advised the banks, and Baker McKenzie (Helmy, Hamza & Partners) advised Mashareq Real Estate Investment.
(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)
