Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and a regional investment bank, has completed its role as the sole financial advisor to Nawy Now, the mortgage arm of proptech company Nawy, as per an emailed press release.

Under the transaction, an EGP 1 billion has been arranged in bilateral facilities with a consortium of six banks.

These banks are the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank), the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the Suez Canal Bank, Bank NXT, and Emirates NBD.

The financing will support Nawy Now’s mortgage offerings under its “Move Now, Pay Later” model, aimed at providing more flexible homeownership options.

The funds will be used to facilitate property acquisition and expand mortgage services to a wider segment of homebuyers in Egypt.

