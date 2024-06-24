UK-listed property developer Dar Global announced on Monday that it has awards two contracts worth 23.4 million Omani rials ($61 million) for the first phase of its flagship AIDA project in Oman.

Press statements issued by the developer announced the award of an OMR14 million ($36 million) main works construction contract for Phase 1 villas to Towell Construction & Co, and infrastructure works contract worth OMR 9.4 million ($24 million) to Oman Shapoorji Company.

Phase 1 is set for completion in 2027.

Spanning 5 million square metres in Muscat, AIDA is a joint venture between Dar Global and Oman’s tourism development organisation Omran Group and integrates luxury golf, residential, and hospitality components.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

