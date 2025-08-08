SALALAH: Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has unveiled plans for Future Salalah City, a landmark urban development project that will span over 7 million square metres and provide 12,000 housing units designed to accommodate around 60,000 people.

Announcing the project during a field update in Dhofar, Ahmed al Kamyani, Director General of Lands at the Ministry, said the new city has been carefully planned to integrate with the natural landscape, particularly given its location along the scenic Al-Tawiyyah coastal strip, which includes sensitive ecological areas such as coastal lagoons (khors).

“The city is being developed according to high environmental and urban planning standards,” al Kamyani stated. “Its design respects the characteristics of the site, ensuring a balanced relationship between built-up areas and natural features.”

Ahmed Al Kamyani, Director General of Lands at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning

To reduce urban sprawl, the city will focus on high-density residential zones while maintaining the character of Salalah’s natural and coastal environment. It will include comprehensive infrastructure and public services, aimed at fostering family stability, social cohesion, and sustainable living.

Al Kamyani added that the project opens up a broad range of investment opportunities for all categories of private sector investors, as part of the government’s vision to stimulate public–private partnerships in real estate and infrastructure. Ownership mechanisms for residential and commercial units will be announced at a later stage, he said.

Future Salalah City is part of the Ministry’s broader strategic planning initiatives under Oman Vision 2040, with a focus on sustainable urbanisation, coastal protection, and economic diversification in the Dhofar Governorate.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

