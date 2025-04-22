Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority has cancelled the operation and maintenance tender for Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2, TAV Airports has said.

The company had submitted a bid on 23 June 2024, the Turkish airport operator and service company said.

In November 2023, the Arabic language daily Alqabas reported that Kuwait had allocated nearly 886 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.9 billion) for 20 large projects, including airport expansions, for fiscal 2023-2024.

The 20 projects include Kuwait’s airport expansion at a cost of around KWD158 million ($522 million), of which around 19 percent has been spent, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.