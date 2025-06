Kuwait Airways has suspended on Monday flight departures from the country due to regional developments, it said in a post on X.

The announcement follows a closure of airspace by Qatar and Bahrain as Iran attacked the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha.

The Gulf is home to several U.S. military bases. (Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Jaidaa Tahah; Editing by Toby Chopra)