Tunisia has admitted that it is suffering from barriers which are blocking foreign capital into domestic projects badly needed for growth and creation of jobs for citizens.

Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdel Hafeez told a local economic seminar in the West-Central Kasserine province last week that there is a need to ease curbs on investment to achieve the targets of the 2026-2030 development plan.

He said the next five-year plan, which is being prepared, would include large infrastructure projects that require measures to facilitate investment.

“There are legislative and procedural problems which are obstructing investment flow into Tunisia,” the Minister said in his comments, published on Facebook.

“These obstacles and problems are restricting investors and limiting the pace of economic development…we are working daily to improve these legislations and speed up procedures because we believe that increasing investment is the way to achieve growth, which is needed to create jobs,” he added.

Abdel Hafeez said the next five-year plan would focus on attracting investment and creating jobs for Tunisians to tackle unemployment.

“The 2026-2030 plan includes strategic projects in infrastructure given their pivotal role in stimulating the economy and improving life quality for people….hence we need to improve procedures to attract more capital,” he said.

Tunisia reported last month that it attracted 2.95 billion Tunisian dinars ($983 million) in 2024, an increase of nearly 19 percent over the 2023 FDI of TND 2.5 billion ($833 million).

