Morocco is expected to pump nearly 340 billion Moroccan dirhams ($34 billion) into public projects in 2025 and investments are set to pick up in the following years for the world cup in 2030, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

Investments in 2025 will be nearly $510 million higher than the expected capital spending in 2024 as Morocco braces to host the African Cup of Nationals in 2025, the Arabic language daily Hespress said.

Most of the 2025 projects are again expected to be grabbed by major contractors although small and medium contractors account for nearly 98 percent of construction activity in the North African Arab nation, the report said.

“Small contractors have again complained that they are not getting enough share of public investments despite a budget law setting a quota of 20 percent of them,” it said, adding that a group of small contractors are pushing for that share in 2025.

According to the report, public contracting companies alone will grab nearly MAD138 billion ($14 billion) of the 2025 projects.

“Small and medium construction companies are pushing for a bigger share this year as the 2025 budget law does not include practical steps to give them a good share of public projects,” the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

