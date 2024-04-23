Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) fended off competition from port operators from China and Singapore to win the deal to operate Iraq’s Faw Port, Maytham Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry said.

“We will soon formally finalize a contract with AD Ports to manage and operate Faw…the Ministry has received major offers in this respect from port operators in the UAE, China and Singapore but we found AD Ports’ offer was compatible with our terms,” Safi told the Iraqi News Agency on Monday.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

