SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled a series of new projects in Kalba.

These include the "Kalba Gate" project, a walkway connecting the hanging gardens to Al Hefaiyah Lake, a new museum showcasing all aspects of heritage, including customs, traditions, and folk songs, and a park surrounding the flood-devastated Khor Kalba Fort.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan also announced an environmental, archaeological, and heritage tourism programme for Kalba, which draws on the city's existing qualities.

He also highlighted ongoing work to complete the 'Kalba Gate' project, a pathway that connects the hanging gardens with Al Hefaiyah Lake. A railing surrounds the walkway to prevent guests from falling, allowing them to view the hanging gardens, the lake, and the entire city of Kalba from below.



