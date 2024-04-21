Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani confirmed that Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) will operate Iraq’s Faw Port when it comes on stream in late 2025.

He was quoted by Iraqi News Agency as saying that the Port will also comprise a large economic city and housing complexes.

“We have agreed with AD Ports to be our partners in the operation of Faw Port…we are currently in talks for contractual details,” Sudani said at a meeting with energy companies in the US.

He also disclosed that Baghdad has signed a contract with a Chinese company for the construction of a 300,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) oil refinery at Faw Port.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

