Jordan has issued a tender for consultancy firms to provide advisory services for its gas projects to be carried out through its 2025-2035 energy plan.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on its website that consultancy services cover financing, assessment of market demand, distribution mechanisms and utilisation of gas from its Risha gas field.

“The selected consultant will assist the Ministry with market assessment, review of the current gas market and analyse it against regional and local markets, study market dynamics, including supply and demand scenarios and review the regulatory frameworks and relevant legislation and provide necessary recommendations,” it said.

“The consultant will also optimise the utilisation of natural gas extracted from Risha Gas Field to achieve the best value addition, perform an economic assessment, including cost analysis and pricing mechanisms besides identifying and evaluating potential financing options for gas projects, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), loans, and investment opportunities,” it added.

The Ministry said the selected consultant should also advise on the best investor for project implementation, evaluate commercial offers and establish a transport mechanism for determining gas prices for end users.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.