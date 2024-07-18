Dubai-based Azizi Developments has commenced mobilisation on-site for the $1.5 billion Burj Azizi, which the developer claims to be the “second tallest tower in the world.”

The company has awarded the contract to the UAE-based International Foundation Group for the piling, shoring, excavation, and dewatering works of the tower located on Sheikh Zayed Road.

No financial details on the contract were given.

While the tower’s height has yet to be disclosed, the developer expects to build Burj Azizi within four years.

The skyscraper will house a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and penthouses, a 7-star hotel, an observation deck, and high-end F&B options.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa