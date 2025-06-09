Dubai South Properties expects to complete construction on South Square, a luxury residential development close to the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The tower was completely sold out within just three hours, the developer said in a statement.

South Square houses more than 550 apartments in a one-, two-, and three-bedroom configuration.

No financial details or contractor names were disclosed.

“In the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for residential options in Dubai South, driven by its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and connectivity to the rest of the city,” said Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties.

