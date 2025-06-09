DUBAI - Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of South Square, a new luxury residential development strategically located along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, just minutes from the recently announced new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport.

The S4 Tower within the project was launched and completely sold out within just three hours.

South Square offers 550 apartments, with completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, commented, “In the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for residential options in Dubai South, driven by its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and exceptional connectivity to the rest of the city. South Square is our response to this momentum—offering spacious homes, wellness-focused amenities, and in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and key roads.”

With overall residential sales exceeding AED19 billion during 2024, Dubai South has quickly gained prominence amongst investors.