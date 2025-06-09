Dubai-headquartered Madar Developments has launched Tulip Oasis X Residences, a residential development in Majan with a gross development value of 200 million UAE dirhams ($54.45 million).



The 127-unit project is the 10 addition to its Tulip Oasis portfolio, the developer said in a statement on Monday.



The company has delivered 9 Tulip Oasis residential properties, generating over AED 1 billion in gross development value.



The project, consisting of 79 and 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments, is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2026.



Tulip Oasis portfolio projects have been completed in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Furjan, and Dubailand.



Founded in 1989 in Sharjah, the family-run company’s portfolio comprises over 100 properties with a total gross development value of over AED 2 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.