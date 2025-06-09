MUSCAT - Spanish-based tourism and hospitality industry consulting firm THR Strategic Tourism Advisors has announced that it has been appointed by Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to master plan the development of Jabal Al Abyadh (The White Mountain) into a sustainable tourism attraction.

Located in the Wilayat of Al Hamra in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Jabal Al Abyadh is the second highest peak in Oman, reaching an elevation of around 3,000 metres. Unlike other well-known mountain destinations in the governorate, notably Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and Jabal Shams, which are connected by modern access to the summit of the White Mountain is only via graded tracks that are off-limits to only but the most skilled motorists.

But with Jabal Al Abyadh enjoying almost the same favourable natural and weather-related characteristics as Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and Jabal Shams – cooler climes, rugged landscapes, campsites and other features suited for adventure tourism – authorities have decided to open up this location to tourism development as well.

“We are excited to share that we’ve officially launched a project to develop a tourism master plan for Jabal Al Abyadh, also known as Oman’s White Mountain,” said THR. The company added in a post that a team from THR, accompanied by representatives from the ministry and local experts, had recently made an initial site visit to “explore this breathtaking destination, located less than a 2-hour drive from Muscat”.

Commenting on the significance of the mountain destination, THR added: Al Abyadh holds remarkable potential for nature-based and cultural tourism, with its stunning wadis, rich archaeological sites, awe-inspiring caves, and above all the warm hospitality of its people. This visit was an essential step in understanding the area's assets and identifying opportunities for sustainable tourism development that honours both the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region.”

According to experts, the toponym ‘White Mountain’ is a reference to the presence of extensive limestone and ophiolite rock formations in Jabal Al Abyadh. Part of its appeal also stems from the presence of abandoned mountain villages and ancient Aflaj system, underscoring the mountain’s historical value. Additionally, pastoral communities on the summit have preferred to live traditional lives as goat-herders while eschewing many of the creature comforts afforded by modern living.

THR, which has undertaken over 1100 projects in around 70 countries, specialises in tourism and hospitality industry consulting, destination strategy, marketing and management, resorts and hotels, and tourism development plans.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

