DMCC and Signature Developers broke ground on W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), in collaboration with Marriott International.

The 38-storey tower will include 33 floors, two podium levels, three basement levels, and a ground floor amenities level, DMCC said in a press statement.

Once complete, it will offer approximately 185 branded residences, comprising 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and 4-bedroom penthouses, and amenities including swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gyms, co-working spaces, and meeting rooms.

Phases I and II of W Residences Dubai – JLT have already sold out, with Phase III preparations underway, the statement noted.

DMCC and Signature Developers have previously collaborated on The Residences JLT, completed in 2019.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

