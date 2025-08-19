ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, located in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched a key fund for professional clients and market counterparties,

The ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund is a sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in DIFC, that aims to target short-duration, trade opportunities exposed to developed markets (United States and Europe).

The Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, underpinned by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management, said the statement from ADIB Capital.

By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities primarily relating to counterparties from the US and Europe, the Fund’s strategy provides investors with access to a low-volatility asset class that has historically demonstrated resilience across market cycles, it stated.

Its underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its deep private credit expertise and institutional-grade risk controls.

The Fund benefits from a unique and innovative structure that ensures the financing process is undertaken fully in adherence with Sharia principles, said the statement.

The launch of the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund reflects ADIB Capital’s ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated, income-generating solutions for investors in collaboration with best-in-class asset managers.

By offering access to real economy-linked trade flows, the strategy enables investors to diversify away from traditional fixed income while maintaining a conservative risk profile, said the ADIB Capital in its statement.

With institutional infrastructure, strong governance, and a Sharia-compliant framework as approved by the Fund’s Sharia Supervisory Board, the Fund is positioned to present an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns, it added.