The Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) has announced the appointment of Zeeba Askar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

She brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having served as Chief Investment and Sustainability Officer at Infracorp Bahrain and currently holding the position of President of CFA Society Bahrain.

Her previous roles include as Head of the Banking and Finance Centre at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), board member of the BAB and senior executive positions across several prominent financial institutions, said the statement from BAB.

Academic qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Bahrain, an Executive MBA in Management awarded with distinction, and multiple professional certifications, it stated.

Lauding the appointment, Chaiman Yasser Alsharifi said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in her extensive experience in the financial and banking sector.

"Her distinguished track record in driving strategic transformation and leading financial institutions and professional associations aligns closely with the board’s vision to appoint high-caliber professionals capable of advancing the Association’s strategic direction and executive plans," stated Alsharifi.

"The appointment also reinforces BAB’s position as a key strategic partner to the Kingdom’s banking sector and further amplifies the impact of its specialized initiatives and programmes," he added.

Alsharifi pointed out that she brings a strategic outlook and a wealth of practical expertise that are vital for steering the Association into a new phase of development, one that prioritizes innovation in banking and aligns with evolving global financial trends and best practices.

"We are fully confident in Mrs. Askar’s ability to play a pivotal role in executing the Association’s ambitious strategy, which seeks to enhance competitiveness and sustainability across Bahrain’s banking industry, address the imperatives of digital transformation, and support national efforts to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a premier regional financial centre, " he added.

Al Sharifi also commended the former CEO Dr Waheed Al Qassim for his outstanding service, stating that his tenure was marked by significant achievements and institutional advancement that strengthened BAB’s role as a platform for dialogue between banks and regulators and laid a solid foundation for future progress.

On her appointment, Askar said: "It is a great honour to assume this role at such a critical juncture in BAB’s journey."

"I'm looking forward to working collaboratively with the Association’s team to formulate and advance strategic plans that strengthen its role in supporting the banking sector and ensuring its continued alignment with the evolving dynamics and opportunities of the global financial landscape," she added.