Saudi Arabia has received responses from more than 100 companies for participating in the Abha Airport Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, located in Abha City in Aseer region, local Arabic language newspaper Aliqtisadiah reported on Tuesday.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) invite was issued in January 2024.

The update was shared by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), while speaking at a civil aviation conference in Riyadh on Monday.

The project is being procured under the Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) model with a concession period of 30 years.

