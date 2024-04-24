Iraq needs to build two million houses to tackle a supply gap that has widened because of internal hostilities and lack of investments, according to the Planning Ministry.

Plans to tackle that deficit includes the construction of new residential cities in all governorates and offering some of them to investors, the Ministry’s spokesman Abdel Zahra Hindawi told the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday.

Hindawi said a number of foreign companies have submitted bids to build residential cities and housing complexes and that they are under consideration.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

