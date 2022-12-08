Egyptian developer El Riyad Castle Group has launched its Valore El-Thawra mixed-use project in Misr El Gedida, Heliopolis, Cairo.

Board member Tarek Eid told Zawya Projects that 30 percent of the construction is finished, and the project would be delivered in three years.

Spread over an area of 28,800 square metres, Valore El-Thawra comprises of 255 hotel apartments, 189 offices, and 178 retail units.

Eid didn’t disclose the project value but said that the Group has appointed Namaa PFM for facility management services and Concorde Hotels & Resorts International Group to provide hotel management services.

