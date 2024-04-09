Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), a unit of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, has issued request for proposals (RFP) to leading architectural firms for providing lead consultancy services for the Sitra Industrial Park project.

Strategically located, the Sitra Industrial Park is easily accessible via Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah Highway. It includes more than 140 industrial, logistical and commercial facilities.

As per a notification in the Bahrain Tenders site, the bids will be open to only those architectural firms that have completed similar warehouse projects of at least 4,000 sq m (single warehouse) as well as provided architectural design and supervision.

These bidders must have also participated in one or more international and/or local architectural competitions, said the notification, adding that a certificate of participation must be provided.

Also those taking part in the bids must be a grade A CRPEP certified consultant.

According to Edamah, the entire contract work will be completed within 18 months. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at April 28, it added.

