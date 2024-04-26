ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast tomorrow's weather to be fair to partly cloudy in general with clouds appearing in the east, possibly becoming cumulonimbus in the afternoon. It will be humid at night and Saturday morning, with a chance of light fog formation in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, from northwest to northeast at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

The centre mentioned in its daily bulletin that the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.



