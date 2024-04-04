Egis, the France-headquartered global construction engineering consultant, announced on Thursday that it has been awarded the construction management consultant contract for the landmark Souq Al-Mubarakiya Development and Reconstruction Project in Kuwait.

Led and financed by Kuwait Finance House (KFH) with Alghanim International (AGI) as the main contractor and Gulf Consult (GC) as the design consultant, this project aims to revitalise and preserve the historic market's 120-year-old heritage.

Egis' scope includes overseeing the reconstruction of 17 buildings, along with a complete upgrade of the infrastructure network to meet latest standards and regulations. The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The company had previously worked as project manager for the pre-design and design phase of the project working alongside a team of architectural and heritage specialists, according to its press statement. Following a fire that partially damaged portions of the landmark, the design ensures the reconstruction adheres to modern specifications while meticulously preserving the market's historical significance.

Last week, Egis was awarded a contract to provide comprehensive refurbishment and maintenance assessment for King Fahd Causeway Bridge, which connects Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The mandate is to develop a detailed maintenance plan and recommendation to extend the life of the structure, ensuring the longevity and safety of the asset.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

