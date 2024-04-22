Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Company unveiled on Monday details of Zallal, its first commercial project featuring office and retail spaces.

Zallal is located in the Bujairi District and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2025, the develper said in a press statement.

The statement said construction is progressing on the project, which will include two office buildings totaling 6,000 square metres (sqm) and 12 retail and F&B outlets spanning 8,000 sqm.

The development is situated near Bujairi Terrace, Diriyah Art Futures, and the upcoming Bab Samhan Hotel with have access to a 1,400-space basement car park.

Diriyah Company’s Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo disclosed that they are in advanced talks with international and local companies interested in the central location and diverse offerings at Zallal. Leasing discussions involve established international brands entering Saudi Arabia for the first time, alongside local businesses and new Saudi concepts.

Zallal will provide direct access to Wadi Hanifah and offer views of the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif. The design incorporates elements reflecting Diriyah's 300-year heritage of Najdi architecture.

