Saudi-based real estate developer Cayan Group will soon commence the construction of the second Hampton by Hilton at NEOM Community in Northwest.

The developer will fully fund and develop a 201-key Hampton by Hilton, which is expected to open at the beginning of 2025.

The first Hampton by Hilton Sharma, with 201 rooms, recently opened at NEOM Community.

Hilton is working with both public and private sector partners to respond to the rising demand for hospitality brands and expect to quadruple its presence in the coming years, said Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

