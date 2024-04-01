Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading carpets and rugs company, announces the prominent win of Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of OW Carpets, as she was awarded the “Best Women Leader in the Textile Industry” by the Women’s Tabloid Awards in 2024. The Women's Tabloid Awards serve as a platform aimed at supporting and empowering women from around the world, encouraging them to develop their potential and play effective leadership roles in various fields.

This recognition comes for her outstanding contributions to the textile industry, showcasing her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence since assuming the position of the Chair of OW Carpets in October 2020. As a female entrepreneur, Ms. Yasmine has spearheaded Oriental Weavers Carpets with a pioneering spirit, guiding the company to unprecedented heights of success. This accolade not only celebrates her individual achievements but also highlights Oriental Weavers' steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of diversity and empowerment

Ms. Yasmine Khamis' recognition at the Women's Tabloid Awards 2024 is not only a testament to the increasing influence of women in Egyptian companies, but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring female leaders everywhere. As the company continues to thrive under her guidance, it reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the Egyptian business community, driving innovation, and setting new standards of excellence in the textile industry.

Under the leadership of Ms. Yasmine Khamis, OW has garnered numerous awards in the field of textiles and designs, such as the ‘Green Collection Award’ for its unprecedented sustainable collection showcased at DOMOTEX 2023 fair; the prestigious "Best Producer of Hotel Carpets and Rugs" award at the Hospitality Awards 2023 presented by LUXlife Magazine and “Outstanding Performance” Award by Nitori.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.