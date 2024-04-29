Qatar Tourism announced the appointment of Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi as CEO of Visit Qatar as part of the establishment of the entity, which is considered the marketing and promotional arm of the tourism sector in Qatar.

Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi was the Chief of Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, where he supervised the launch of several successful promotional campaigns during his tenure, in addition to the launch of a number of events and festivals that contributed to achieving an increase in the number of visitors that reached 1.62 million visitors. during the first quarter of 2024.

Appointing a CEO for Visit Qatar is considered the first step in establishing the entity, laying its governance framework, developing marketing and promotion strategies for the next stages, and attracting distinguished tourism competencies and cadres, in a way that suits the entity’s needs and the strategic objectives of the tourism sector in Qatar

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa