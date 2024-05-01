Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Addleshaw Goddard has announced a new leadership role for Robin Hickman who has been appointed Head of Middle East. Robin succeeds Andrew Johnston who was elected Addleshaw Goddard Managing Partner for a term of four years, with effect from 1 May 2024.

Robin has built a strong debt restructuring practice in the Middle East over a 16-year period and will combine his additional leadership responsibilities with his advisory role as a Finance partner specialising in complex debt restructuring mandates.

Robin will be responsible for leading the Middle East business through the next exciting stages of its growth and is targeting revenue growth of 60% over the next five years, further maintaining the firm's upward trajectory in the region.

The Middle East was Addleshaw Goddard's fastest growing region in the most recently reported financial year, delivering 43% income growth. Since 2019, headcount growth in the Middle East has also doubled. Earlier this year AG was granted a Foreign Law Firm Licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice after announcing its intention in 2023 to launch an office in Riyadh, its fourth in the Middle East alongside Dubai, Qatar and Oman.

Robin has worked on many of the region's largest and most complex financings and high-profile debt restructurings. He has been head of the firm's Middle East finance practice since 2022 and a partner at the firm since 2017.

Andrew Johnston, Addleshaw Goddard Managing Partner, said:

"The next phase of growth for AG in the Middle East is going to be an exciting one. We have an excellent team in the region and I remain certain that our very best days are yet to come. Robin is excellent at building strong relationships with clients and is committed to establishing AG as the leading firm in the region. I have no doubt that he will ensure that we continue to expand our business in what is for AG an important market."

Robin Hickman, Addleshaw Goddard Head of Middle East, added:

"We wish Andrew well in his new role. We have achieved some great successes under his leadership in the Middle East and I am excited about this next stage for our business in the Middle East. Our target is to more than double in size and like Andrew, my commitment to continue investing in our teams, our clients and the markets in which we operate will be unwavering. There is a lot of opportunity for both AG and our clients right across the Middle East, and our focus will be on delivering even more impact by attracting more of the best people and winning a greater share of premium work."

