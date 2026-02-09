Doha, Qatar: Rasmal Ventures announced that Hamad Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, has joined as an investor in its flagship vehicle, Rasmal Innovation Fund I, which is backed by the Qatar Investment Authority, with the willingness to also be involved in the future parallel funds that Rasmal Ventures will launch.

The investment reflects a shared belief that the next wave of category-defining technology companies will emerge where exceptional founder ambition meets long-term institutional capital and globally connected ecosystems, a convergence that is becoming increasingly pronounced across the GCC.

For Rasmal Ventures, the partnership deepens its alignment with the region’s technology momentum and reinforces its commitment to building durable, cross-border platforms from the Gulf. Welcoming Hamad Al-Hajri as an investor further strengthens the firm’s connection to founder-led operating excellence and its mission to support the development of a sustainable venture capital ecosystem in Qatar.

Alexander Wiedmer, Partner and Director at Rasmal Ventures, commented:

“Hamad is one of the most accomplished founders to emerge from the region, having built Snoonu into a leading technology and operating platform through vision, disciplie and grit. His decision to invest in Rasmal Innovation Fund I is a strong endorsement of our strategy and of our common contribution to Qatar’s momentum in becoming leading global innovation hub. We look forward to doing great things with Hamad on board.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, said: “I truly believe venture capital is the bridge between national vision and founder ambition. As a founder focused on building long-term legacy, I am proud to invest in Qatar’s first venture capital firm and to support the next generation of entrepreneurs scaling world-class companies from the region.”

Rasmal Innovation Fund I focuses on backing high-growth technology companies locally and globally when they have a presence in the Middle East, leveraging Qatar’s institutional strength and the GCC’s expanding innovation ecosystem.

