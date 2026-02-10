Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph George as Chief Technology Officer, effective 4 February 2026. In his new role, Dr. Joseph will report directly to Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer and will lead the Bank’s Information & Technology function.

The appointment follows a period of strong performance and strategic momentum for Ajman Bank, during which the Bank has advanced a structured digital and technology transformation agenda focused on modernizing core platforms, strengthening operational resilience and security, and embedding digital and AI-enabled capabilities to support sustainable growth and enhanced customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: "The appointment of Dr. Joseph George reflects Ajman Bank’s continued focus on strengthening its technology foundation and advancing its digital agenda. Dr. Joseph brings deep regional and international experience in large-scale technology and digital transformation, and his leadership will be instrumental in supporting the Bank’s long-term growth, operational resilience, and innovation priorities."



Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Ajman Bank, added: “Dr. Joseph joins the Bank at a critical phase of our transformation journey. His depth of expertise in core banking modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology will be instrumental in enhancing execution, reinforcing operational resilience, and ensuring that our technology investments are closely aligned with business objectives. I look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen the Bank’s platforms and capabilities”.

Dr. Joseph holds a PhD and MPhil in Software Engineering from the University of Pune, a Master’s degree in Computer Management, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. He also holds a Diploma in Cyber Law and a Master of Science in Psychology, and has completed executive programs in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Strategy from institutions including MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Harvard Executive Education, and the University of Texas at Austin. He is a PMP-certified Project Management Professional and an ISO Certified Lead Auditor.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Joseph George said: "I am pleased to join Ajman Bank at an important phase of its digital and technology journey. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to modernize platforms, strengthen cyber security, advance data-driven capabilities, and support the Bank’s ambition to deliver secure, agile, and customer-centric banking services."

Dr. Joseph joins Ajman Bank from Doha Bank, where he most recently served as Group Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO). In this role, he led enterprise-wide digital, technology, and operational transformation initiatives across multiple markets, overseeing core banking modernization, digital platforms, data strategy, infrastructure transformation, and large-scale operational reengineering. His work supported the alignment of digital innovation with national financial strategies and regulatory frameworks.

Prior to his role at Doha Bank, Dr. Joseph held senior leadership positions in the UAE, including Chief Information Officer at National Bank of Fujairah and Head of IT Development at Commercial Bank of Dubai. Across these roles, he led technology and digital roadmaps, delivered core banking upgrades, strengthened IT governance frameworks, and implemented automation and digitization initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency and customer experience.

With more than 25 years of international leadership experience, Dr. Joseph has delivered national-scale payment platforms, complex core banking programs, AI-enabled banking initiatives, and enterprise-wide technology transformations. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, digital banking ecosystems, AI and data strategy, cyber security governance, and technology-driven operational excellence. He has worked closely with regulators including the Central Bank of the UAE, Qatar Central Bank, Central Bank of Kuwait, and the Reserve Bank of India.

At Ajman Bank, Dr. Joseph will be responsible for leading the Bank’s technology transformation and digital strategy, with a focus on platform modernization, cyber security, data and analytics, and innovation across all banking channels. His mandate includes aligning technology investments with business strategy, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.