Reinforces Bayer’s role as a partner to national health agendas and a driver of industry modernisation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Bayer, a global leader in life sciences, announced a key leadership appointment within its Consumer Health division; Mohamed Galal has been appointed as Cluster Head for MENA. This strategic leadership move strengthens Bayer’s capacity to deliver on its “Health for all, Hunger for none” mission across the Middle East and North Africa by accelerating localisation, reinforcing partnerships with governments and industry, and expanding access to science-backed self-care solutions.

Bayer is a global life science leader with a more than 160-year legacy of advancing health and nutrition. With operations across 16 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science divisions are dedicated to addressing some of the most significant challenges facing society.

Mohamed Galal brings more than 22 years of experience at Bayer and a proven track record of growing brands, developing talent, and strengthening local industry capabilities across the MENA region. His leadership has been central to aligning commercial execution with national strategic visions and delivering measurable results through close collaboration with local partners, regulators and healthcare stakeholders.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohamed Galal said: “MENA is at a pivotal moment in shaping healthier futures. My priority is to harness the region’s momentum by deepening partnerships, localising capability and ensuring our science-backed self-care solutions reach more people - supporting national health goals while creating sustainable growth for our business and partners.”

Bayer is committed to be a long-term, strategic partner for MENA governments, healthcare systems and industry. By combining global scientific expertise with local investment and know-how, the company aims to strengthen healthcare ecosystems and improve everyday health outcomes for millions across the region.

In line with this commitment, Bayer’s regional strategy focuses on three core priorities. First, it aims to advance localisation by accelerating the transfer of technology and expertise to regional partners, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, expanding clinical capacity, and building a skilled healthcare workforce. Second, Bayer works in close alignment with national wellness agendas, supporting collaborative programs that promote responsible self-care and help alleviate pressure on primary healthcare systems. Finally, the company is committed to driving sustainable growth through resilient, market-appropriate commercial models that balance access and quality across the region.

This appointment signals a new phase of regional collaboration and impact, integrating Bayer’s global scientific and technological capabilities with local expertise to convert ambition into measurable improvements in public health across MENA.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

