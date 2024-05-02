Dubai-based restaurant and hotel company Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is looking for potential investors to secure $300 million, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The funds will be used to finance the company’s expansion plans, the news agency said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, whose portfolio includes hotels and resorts, beach clubs, restaurants, nightclubs and fitness centres, among others, has tapped Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to search for investors.

SHG intends to secure the fresh capital from a single party, the sources said, but the company would still entertain other options.

The company has a presence in 17 countries and a portfolio of more than 64 venues, according to its website.

Its portfolio of brands includes METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Bach, Ammos, AURA and SUSHISAMBA, among many others.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

