Barceló Hotel Group, the leading Spanish hospitality management company, today (May 7) revealed its 2024 global expansion strategy with a robust pipeline of new property openings in new and existing key source markets, totalling an investment of over $400 million.

In 2024, Barceló Hotel Group also extends its presence in the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT) region, with a slated line-up of property openings over the year.

The group’s mega investment leverages its momentum of 2023’s exceptional performance, both in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy rate, where it opened 25 new properties, and achieved a 20% increase in total revenue.

In 2024, Barcelo Hotel Group is focused on acquiring new hotels, refurbishing existing properties and repositioning projects, underscoring its commitment to new and existing source markets, and strengthening its positioning as the leading Spanish hospitality management company in the MEAT region.

José Canals, the Managing Director for Middle East, Asia, Mediterranean and North Africa at Barceló Hotel Group, said: "In 2023, we experienced incredible success across our global portfolio. Building on this, we have outlined a strategic expansion approach that will support growing our footprint across thriving global travel destinations."

The Mena region has rapidly grown in demand for international tourism, and our growth strategy will focus on key source markets, stated Canals.

Barceló Hotel Group’s 2024 plans include a phased pipeline of property openings in international and regional source markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Türkiye.

"At Barceló Hotel Group, we are poised to meet the needs of international and local travellers, enhancing guest experiences with the Spanish hospitality flair," he added.

Augmenting its regional presence, Barceló is set to bolster its portfolio in the Middle East with the opening of its debut property in Bahrain in the second half of 2024.

Located in the centre of Manama, the hotel will add 195 keys to the group’s regional portfolio with further property openings set in the Kingdom.

In the UAE, the group’s iconic Occidental Al Jaddaf is set to undergo a strategic revamp under the ‘Barceló’ hotel brand as the property attains a five-star hotel rating, set to welcome guests as Barceló Al Jaddaf in Q4 2024.

Barceló Hotel Group will also strengthen expansion plans in the Sultanate of Oman with a new property signings slated in the coming years.

It will expand its portfolio in Türkiye, where it manages and operates Barceló Istanbul and Occidental Taksim in Istanbul, and Occidental Ankara in the vibrant city of Ankara.

In May 2024, it plans to open a fourth property with a five-star hotel under the Barceló brand in Cappadocia, as well as seek investment opportunities across Türkiye’s urban travel destinations such as Izmir, Bursa, Konya, Antalya and Bodrum in the coming months, said the Spanish group.

In Africa, Barceló Hotel Group will debut its renowned ‘Occidental Hotel & Resorts’ brand in Morocco with a 170-key four-star hotel in Tangier. It will also invest over $85 million in acquisitions and transformative refurbishments of two five-star hotels under its flagship ‘Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘Barceló’ brands in Casablanca and Rabat, respectively.

The Group is reinforcing its global footprint with strategic openings in Indonesia and the Maldives while targeting further expansion with recent openings in the Thailand and Sri Lanka markets.

It will debut a new urban hotel in Malé and three five-star properties in North Male Atoll in partnership with Browns Investments - a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate, LOLC Group.

The company is also growing its presence in Madeira (Portugal) with the recent acquisition of two hotels in Funchal; and Spain with the inauguration of the Royal Hideaway Corales Villas on the island of Tenerife, planned for H2 2024.

With over 300 hotels in 30 countries, Barceló Hotel Group's expansion into key markets such as the UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, along with investments in North Africa, exemplifies its strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the region’s thriving hospitality sector, ensuring a lasting impact on the global hospitality landscape, remarked the Group CEO Raul González.

"Our robust expansion strategy aligns with the United National Sustainable Development Goals under the Barceló ReGen initiative, ensuring our growth drives economic and social benefits, promoting cultural enrichment and environmental preservation in the communities in which we operate," he added.

