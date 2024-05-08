FUJAIRAH - The number of guests in hotel establishments in Fujairah saw a notable rise in 2023, reaching a total of 784,106 guests, with 711,000 staying in hotels and 72,000 in hotel apartments, according to the statistical yearbook for 2023.

Comparing to 2022, there was a substantial rise in hotel guests from 610,000 to 711,000 in 2023, and the count of hotel apartment guests increased from 50,000 to 72,000.

Local guests topped the list of the most frequent guests in hotel establishments, totalling 158,000, followed by guests from Europe and Asian countries with 125,000 and 123,000, respectively.

Additionally, the statistical yearbook highlights a rise in the number of hotel rooms from 4,183 in 2022 to 4,938 in 2023.

Furthermore, the number of hotel apartments doubled from 253 to 442 during the same period.