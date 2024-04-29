Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City (BMC), a leading healthcare destination in the UAE, is honored to be named one of Arabian Business’ “Top 10 Inspiring Women Leaders 2024.” This prestigious recognition celebrates the achievements of exceptional women who are defying stereotypes and shaping the future across diverse industries in the Middle East.

A Passionate Leader with a Steadfast Commitment

Ms. Al Mahri’s journey exemplifies the power of dedication and a lifelong pursuit of excellence. With a distinguished background in nursing and a deep commitment to patient care, she currently serves as Deputy CEO at Burjeel Medical City. Her remarkable career trajectory, transitioning from frontline care to leadership roles, underscores her remarkable adaptability and unwavering dedication to the healthcare field.

Honored to Represent Healthcare and Empower Others

“I am incredibly humbled to be recognized by Arabian Business among such inspiring women,” Ms. Al Mahri said. “Being ranked in the top 10 and acknowledged as the second leader from the healthcare industry holds a special significance. This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a platform to empower other women to reach their full potential and make their mark in leadership positions.”

A Champion for Progress in Healthcare

Beyond her leadership role at BMC, Ms. Al Mahri remains a dedicated advocate for advancements within the UAE’s healthcare system. She is deeply committed to ensuring the well-being of all citizens and residents.

A Legacy of Knowledge and Accomplishment

Ms. Al Mahri’s pursuit of knowledge has been a constant throughout her career. She holds master's degrees in healthcare management and health economics, further solidifying her expertise. Notably, she is the first female Emirati from the Middle East to receive the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Change Maker Leadership Agent Award, and the first female international member of the American College of Health Data Management.

A Leader Who Inspires

Aysha Al Mahri stands as a powerful role model for aspiring leaders in the healthcare industry and beyond. Her dedication to innovation, patient-centered care, and empowering others has made a significant impact. This recognition is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and her drive to shape the future of healthcare in the UAE.

-Ends-